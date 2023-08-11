2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
Jordan Spieth is the current leader (+650) at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship after one round of play.
FedEx St. Jude Championship Second Round Information
- Start Time: 11:15 AM ET
- Venue: TPC Southwind
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,243 yards
FedEx St. Jude Championship Best Odds to Win
Jordan Spieth
- Tee Time: 11:51 AM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-7)
- Odds to Win: +650
Spieth Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|63
|-7
|5
|0
|1st
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 12:51 PM ET
- Current Rank: 15th (-3)
- Odds to Win: +750
Scheffler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-3
|6
|1
|15th
Rory McIlroy
- Tee Time: 12:51 PM ET
- Current Rank: 15th (-3)
- Odds to Win: +900
McIlroy Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-3
|4
|3
|15th
Collin Morikawa
- Tee Time: 12:15 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-5)
- Odds to Win: +1000
Morikawa Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-5
|6
|1
|3rd
Xander Schauffele
- Tee Time: 12:27 PM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-4)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Schauffele Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-4
|6
|2
|5th
FedEx St. Jude Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Tommy Fleetwood
|5th (-4)
|+2000
|Emiliano Grillo
|3rd (-5)
|+2500
|Patrick Cantlay
|34th (-2)
|+3000
|Cameron Young
|15th (-3)
|+3300
|Hideki Matsuyama
|15th (-3)
|+3300
|Tony Finau
|15th (-3)
|+3300
|Cameron Davis
|5th (-4)
|+3300
|Lucas Glover
|5th (-4)
|+4000
|JT Poston
|5th (-4)
|+4000
|Corey Conners
|15th (-3)
|+5000
