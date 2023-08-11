How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 11
Tylor Megill gets the nod on the mound for the New York Mets aiming to shut down Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 217 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-leading .500 slugging percentage.
- The Braves lead the majors with a .273 batting average.
- Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.7 runs per game (644 total runs).
- The Braves have a league-leading .343 on-base percentage.
- Braves hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-lowest average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- Atlanta has a 3.97 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average MLB's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.284).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves are sending Charlie Morton (10-10) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 10-10 with a 3.86 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Morton is trying to record his 10th quality start of the season.
- Morton has pitched five or more innings in a game 19 times this season entering this outing.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-4
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Justin Steele
|8/7/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-6
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/8/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-6
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Mitch Keller
|8/9/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-5
|Away
|Max Fried
|Quinn Priester
|8/10/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-5
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Bailey Falter
|8/11/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|José Quintana
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
|8/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
|8/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/15/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Luis Severino
