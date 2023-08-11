How to Watch the Blue Jays vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 11
The Toronto Blue Jays will look to George Springer for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Friday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Blue Jays vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Blue Jays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Blue Jays average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB play with 135 total home runs.
- Toronto is 11th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage.
- The Blue Jays have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.260).
- Toronto ranks 15th in runs scored with 523 (4.5 per game).
- The Blue Jays rank fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.
- Blue Jays hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.
- Toronto's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Toronto has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in baseball (1.250).
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs' 139 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago is ninth in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 582.
- The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .334.
- The Cubs rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.22 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.285 WHIP this season.
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jose Berrios (9-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 24th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Berrios is trying to record his 13th quality start of the year in this outing.
- Berrios will aim to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.
- In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Javier Assad will get the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs.
- Assad has made two starts of five or more innings in two chances this season, and averages 2.7 frames when he pitches.
- He has made 20 appearances and finished 10 of them without allowing an earned run.
Blue Jays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Blue Jays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Red Sox
|W 13-1
|Away
|Chris Bassitt
|Brennan Bernardino
|8/7/2023
|Guardians
|W 3-1
|Away
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|Gavin Williams
|8/8/2023
|Guardians
|L 1-0
|Away
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Tanner Bibee
|8/9/2023
|Guardians
|W 1-0
|Away
|Kevin Gausman
|Logan Allen
|8/10/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-3
|Away
|Alek Manoah
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/11/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|José Berríos
|Javier Assad
|8/12/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Chris Bassitt
|Justin Steele
|8/13/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|Jameson Taillon
|8/15/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Zack Wheeler
|8/16/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Kevin Gausman
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/18/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/5/2023
|Braves
|W 8-6
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Bryce Elder
|8/6/2023
|Braves
|W 6-4
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Charlie Morton
|8/7/2023
|Mets
|L 11-2
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Kodai Senga
|8/8/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/9/2023
|Mets
|L 4-3
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|David Peterson
|8/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|José Berríos
|8/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Chris Bassitt
|8/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Touki Toussaint
|8/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Mike Clevinger
|8/18/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.