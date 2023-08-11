Adrian Mannarino 2023 Western & Southern Open Odds
The Western & Southern Open field is dwindling in Cincinnati, Ohio, as Adrian Mannarino readies for a quarterfinal versus Alexander Zverev. Mannarino's odds are +5000 to take home the trophy from Lindner Family Tennis Center.
Mannarino at the 2023 Western & Southern Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: August 11-20
- Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Mannarino's Next Match
In the quarterfinals on Friday, August 18 (at 7:00 PM ET), Mannarino will meet Zverev, after defeating Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 3-0 in the previous round.
Mannarino Stats
- Mannarino advanced via walkover in his most recent match, over McDonald at the Western & Southern Open.
- Mannarino has won two of his 27 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 34-24.
- On hard courts over the past year, Mannarino has won one title, and his match record is 21-15.
- Mannarino has played 23.9 games per match in his 58 matches over the past year across all court types.
- Mannarino, in 36 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 24.1 games per match and won 51.3% of them.
- Mannarino has won 24.7% of his return games and 78.1% of his service games over the past 12 months.
- Mannarino has been victorious in 80.1% of his service games on hard courts and 22.4% of his return games over the past 12 months.
