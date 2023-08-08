Travis d'Arnaud -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on August 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud has seven doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks while hitting .250.

d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 57.8% of his 45 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.0% of them.

In eight games this season, he has gone deep (17.8%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).

d'Arnaud has had at least one RBI in 37.8% of his games this year (17 of 45), with two or more RBI seven times (15.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.7%.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 24 .243 AVG .255 .333 OBP .300 .500 SLG .426 8 XBH 8 5 HR 4 16 RBI 11 13/10 K/BB 27/5 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings