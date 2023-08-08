Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates will hit the field on Tuesday at PNC Park against Yonny Chirinos, who is the named starter for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 213 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-leading .499 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .271 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.7 runs per game (625 total runs).

The Braves' .340 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the fifth-best average in the majors.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.279).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chirinos (5-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Chirinos is yet to register a quality start so far this season.

Chirinos has put up six starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Angels W 12-5 Home Yonny Chirinos Lucas Giolito 8/4/2023 Cubs W 8-0 Away Max Fried Kyle Hendricks 8/5/2023 Cubs L 8-6 Away Bryce Elder Javier Assad 8/6/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Away Charlie Morton Justin Steele 8/7/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Away Spencer Strider Osvaldo Bido 8/8/2023 Pirates - Away Yonny Chirinos Mitch Keller 8/9/2023 Pirates - Away Max Fried Quinn Priester 8/10/2023 Pirates - Away Bryce Elder Bailey Falter 8/11/2023 Mets - Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.