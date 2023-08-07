Ronald Acuna Jr. and Bryan Reynolds are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off at PNC Park on Monday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Strider Stats

The Braves' Spencer Strider (12-3) will make his 23rd start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has made 22 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

The 24-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 27th, 1.087 WHIP ranks 12th, and 14.4 K/9 ranks first among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Aug. 1 6.2 5 1 1 9 2 at Red Sox Jul. 26 6.1 6 3 2 10 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 6.0 4 4 4 13 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 15 6.0 8 5 5 10 0 at Rays Jul. 8 6.1 4 0 0 11 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 149 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 58 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 53 bases.

He has a .343/.425/.589 slash line so far this year.

Acuna has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .550 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Cubs Aug. 5 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 1 at Cubs Aug. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Angels Aug. 2 3-for-4 4 1 3 7 0 vs. Angels Aug. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has put up 109 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 97 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .264/.370/.605 on the year.

Olson brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, three home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 at Cubs Aug. 5 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 2 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Angels Aug. 1 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 100 hits with 22 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 33 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .267/.329/.453 so far this season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 6 1-for-1 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Brewers Aug. 4 3-for-5 2 1 2 7 0 at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has collected 81 hits with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .260/.381/.399 so far this season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

