How to Watch the WNBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
In one of the four exciting matchups on the WNBA schedule today, the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty hit the court at Barclays Center.
Today's WNBA Games
The New York Liberty face the Las Vegas Aces
The Aces go on the road to face the Liberty on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- NYL Record: 21-6
- LVA Record: 24-2
- NYL Stats: 87.7 PPG (second in WNBA), 81.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- LVA Stats: 94.4 PPG (first in WNBA), 78.9 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.7 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.6 APG)
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (20.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -5
- LVA Odds to Win: -217
- NYL Odds to Win: +173
- Total: 176.5 points
The Washington Mystics play the Los Angeles Sparks
The Sparks hope to pick up a road win at the Mystics on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 13-13
- LAS Record: 9-18
- WAS Stats: 80.7 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 80.2 Opp. PPG (third)
- LAS Stats: 78.1 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.6 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (14.3 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.7 APG)
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.8 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 2.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3.5
- WAS Odds to Win: -163
- LAS Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 156.5 points
The Atlanta Dream host the Indiana Fever
The Fever hope to pick up a road win at the Dream on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 14-13
- IND Record: 7-20
- ATL Stats: 83.8 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (11th)
- IND Stats: 80.0 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.2 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.3 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -7.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -354
- IND Odds to Win: +270
- Total: 168.5 points
The Dallas Wings face the Chicago Sky
The Sky hit the road the Wings on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 15-12
- CHI Record: 11-15
- DAL Stats: 85.9 PPG (third in WNBA), 82.7 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- CHI Stats: 80.1 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 82.9 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.7 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 3.9 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (10.2 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 6.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -8.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -446
- CHI Odds to Win: +336
- Total: 165 points
