The Indiana Fever (7-19) hope to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Atlanta Dream (14-13) on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Dream vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ESPN3 and BSSO

Dream vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 87 Fever 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Atlanta (-10.2)

Atlanta (-10.2) Computer Predicted Total: 163.5

Dream vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta has covered the spread 13 times in 26 games.

Atlanta has played 26 games this season, and 12 of them have gone over the total.

Dream Performance Insights

The Dream's offense, which ranks fourth in the league with 83.8 points per game, has played better than their third-worst defense (85.1 points allowed per game).

Atlanta is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking third-best in the league with 36.3 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 35.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

While the Dream rank in the bottom five in the WNBA in turnovers per game with 14.6 (second-worst), they rank seventh in the league with 13.2 forced turnovers per contest.

With 6.9 threes per game, the Dream rank seventh in the WNBA. They have a 34.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Dream are giving up 7.7 treys per game this season (ninth-ranked in WNBA), and they are allowing a 33.1% three-point percentage (third-best).

Atlanta has taken 71.1% two-pointers and 28.9% three-pointers this season. Of the team's buckets, 76.9% are two-pointers and 23.1% are threes.

