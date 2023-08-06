Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Nico Hoerner and others in the Atlanta Braves-Chicago Cubs matchup at Wrigley Field on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Morton Stats

Charlie Morton (10-9) will take the mound for the Braves, his 22nd start of the season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Morton has 19 starts of five or more innings this season in 21 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 39-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 26th, 1.425 WHIP ranks 56th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 18th.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Jul. 31 6.0 6 3 3 8 3 at Red Sox Jul. 25 3.2 6 4 4 1 5 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 5.2 6 4 4 4 3 vs. White Sox Jul. 14 7.0 3 0 0 4 1 at Rays Jul. 7 6.1 4 1 1 6 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 147 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 58 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 52 bases.

He's slashing .341/.423/.587 on the year.

Acuna has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 5 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 1 at Cubs Aug. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Angels Aug. 2 3-for-4 4 1 3 7 0 vs. Angels Aug. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 107 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 38 home runs, 67 walks and 94 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .262/.367/.599 on the season.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, three home runs, six walks and six RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 5 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 2 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Angels Aug. 1 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 31 2-for-2 1 1 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 29 walks and 58 RBI (120 total hits). He's also swiped 24 bases.

He's slashing .276/.331/.399 on the season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 5 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 3 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Aug. 2 1-for-6 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Aug. 1 3-for-6 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Reds Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 98 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 26 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashed .322/.374/.543 so far this year.

Bellinger brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 5 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 1 vs. Braves Aug. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Reds Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Reds Aug. 1 3-for-6 3 1 3 6 1

