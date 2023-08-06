Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take on Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Time: 2:20 PM ET

TV Channel: MARQ

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average two home runs per game and have hit a league-best 211 home runs in total.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .501 slugging percentage this season, racking up 410 extra-base hits.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the majors (.271).

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.7 runs per game (615 total runs).

The Braves rank second in baseball with a .340 on-base percentage.

Braves batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.

Atlanta has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).

The Braves average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (10-9) takes the mound for the Braves in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.62 ERA in 119 1/3 innings pitched, with 128 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Morton has nine quality starts this season.

Morton heads into the game with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 21 outings this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Angels L 4-1 Home Charlie Morton Chase Silseth 8/1/2023 Angels W 5-1 Home Spencer Strider Patrick Sandoval 8/2/2023 Angels W 12-5 Home Yonny Chirinos Lucas Giolito 8/4/2023 Cubs W 8-0 Away Max Fried Kyle Hendricks 8/5/2023 Cubs L 8-6 Away Bryce Elder Javier Assad 8/6/2023 Cubs - Away Charlie Morton Justin Steele 8/7/2023 Pirates - Away Spencer Strider Osvaldo Bido 8/8/2023 Pirates - Away Yonny Chirinos Mitch Keller 8/9/2023 Pirates - Away Max Fried Quinn Priester 8/10/2023 Pirates - Away Bryce Elder - 8/11/2023 Mets - Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill

