The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .246 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 22 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 129th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 56 of 95 games this season (58.9%), with at least two hits on 21 occasions (22.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 95), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has an RBI in 26 of 95 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35 of 95 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 42 .246 AVG .246 .280 OBP .310 .480 SLG .437 19 XBH 16 11 HR 5 31 RBI 17 50/9 K/BB 38/13 0 SB 1

