Saturday's game between the Atlanta Braves (70-37) and the Chicago Cubs (56-54) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on August 5.

The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (8-2) for the Braves and Javier Assad (1-2) for the Cubs.

Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have been favorites in 94 games this season and won 62 (66%) of those contests.

Atlanta is 49-20 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 609.

The Braves have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule