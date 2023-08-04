Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cubs - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ozzie Albies -- batting .250 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on August 4 at 2:20 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the Angels.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .258 with 19 doubles, four triples, 24 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 69th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Albies has reached base via a hit in 70 games this season (of 106 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.6% of his games this season, Albies has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|49
|.241
|AVG
|.278
|.299
|OBP
|.340
|.450
|SLG
|.561
|22
|XBH
|25
|10
|HR
|14
|38
|RBI
|38
|40/17
|K/BB
|32/15
|2
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Hendricks (4-5) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.61 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty threw seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 3.61 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .241 to opposing hitters.
