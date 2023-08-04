On Friday, Orlando Arcia (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .296 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Arcia has reached base via a hit in 56 games this year (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 85), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia has had an RBI in 26 games this season (30.6%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (14.1%).

He has scored in 38.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.9%.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 37 .317 AVG .270 .374 OBP .320 .494 SLG .394 15 XBH 9 7 HR 4 25 RBI 13 34/13 K/BB 28/10 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings