Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, August 2 at 12:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .416, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .571.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 76.2% of his games this season (80 of 105), with at least two hits 44 times (41.9%).
- Looking at the 105 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 22 of them (21.0%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 61.9% of his games this season (65 of 105), with two or more runs 24 times (22.9%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|48
|.333
|AVG
|.328
|.430
|OBP
|.400
|.568
|SLG
|.574
|27
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|13
|31
|RBI
|30
|34/36
|K/BB
|25/21
|26
|SB
|25
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Angels have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (133 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Angels will send Giolito (6-7) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.85 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.85 ERA ranks 31st, 1.227 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
