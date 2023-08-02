The Los Angeles Angels (56-52) will look for C.J. Cron to extend an 11-game hitting streak against the Atlanta Braves (68-37), on Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Yonny Chirinos (4-4) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (6-7) will answer the bell for the Angels.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Chirinos - ATL (4-4, 4.34 ERA) vs Giolito - LAA (6-7, 3.85 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yonny Chirinos

The Braves will send Chirinos (4-4) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 4.34 ERA and 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .254.

Chirinos has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

In five starts, Chirinos has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.1 frames per outing.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

The Angels are sending Giolito (6-7) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.85 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.85, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opposing batters have a .234 batting average against him.

Giolito is looking to collect his 12th quality start of the season.

Giolito will try to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 22 outings this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.85), 33rd in WHIP (1.227), and 17th in K/9 (9.7).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.