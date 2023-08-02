Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels will try to defeat Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves when the teams square off on Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 203 home runs in total.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .496 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.269).

Atlanta has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.6 runs per game (589 total runs).

The Braves are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .339.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank seventh in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.86 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.274).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Yonny Chirinos (4-4) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.34 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 66 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Chirinos has not registered a quality start so far this season.

Chirinos will look to collect his sixth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.1 innings per appearance.

In five of his 16 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Brewers W 10-7 Home Yonny Chirinos Adrian Houser 7/29/2023 Brewers W 11-5 Home Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/30/2023 Brewers W 8-6 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Colin Rea 7/31/2023 Angels L 4-1 Home Charlie Morton Chase Silseth 8/1/2023 Angels W 5-1 Home Spencer Strider Patrick Sandoval 8/2/2023 Angels - Home Yonny Chirinos Lucas Giolito 8/4/2023 Cubs - Away Bryce Elder Kyle Hendricks 8/5/2023 Cubs - Away - Marcus Stroman 8/6/2023 Cubs - Away Charlie Morton Justin Steele 8/7/2023 Pirates - Away Spencer Strider Osvaldo Bido 8/8/2023 Pirates - Away Yonny Chirinos Mitch Keller

