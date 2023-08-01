Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, August 1 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.415), slugging percentage (.573) and OPS (.989) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- In 80 of 104 games this year (76.9%) Acuna has picked up a hit, and in 44 of those games he had more than one (42.3%).
- In 21.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.5% of his games this season, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 65 times this year (62.5%), including 24 games with multiple runs (23.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|48
|.336
|AVG
|.328
|.429
|OBP
|.400
|.573
|SLG
|.574
|27
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|13
|31
|RBI
|30
|33/34
|K/BB
|25/21
|26
|SB
|25
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.37 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 130 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Angels are sending Sandoval (6-7) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.22 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.22 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.