The Atlanta Dream (14-11) will turn to Allisha Gray (18.2 points per game, 11th in WNBA) when they try to beat A'ja Wilson (20.8, fifth) and the Las Vegas Aces (23-2) on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on BSSE.

Dream vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Dream vs. Aces

Atlanta scores an average of 84.8 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 79.2 Las Vegas allows.

This season, the Dream have a 12-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.4% from the field.

Atlanta is knocking down 35.9% of its shots from beyond the arc, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the 33.8% Las Vegas' opponents are averaging on the season.

The Dream have a 10-5 record when the team makes more than 33.8% of their three-point attempts.

Las Vegas and Atlanta rebound at about the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 2.0 fewer rebounds per game.

Dream Recent Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Dream are tallying 81.8 points per game, compared to their season average of 84.8.

While Atlanta is putting up 84.8 points per game in 2023, it has fallen short of that over its past 10 games, producing 81.8 points per contest.

The Dream are making 7.8 threes per contest over their past 10 games, which is 0.6 more than their average for the season (7.2). That said, they have a worse shooting percentage from beyond the arc over their previous 10 games (35.6%) compared to their season average (35.9%).

Dream Injuries