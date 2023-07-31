Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, July 31 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has an OPS of .994, fueled by an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .578. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Acuna has recorded a hit in 80 of 103 games this year (77.7%), including 44 multi-hit games (42.7%).

Looking at the 103 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 22 of them (21.4%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 39 games this year (37.9%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those games (13.6%).

In 63.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 24 games with multiple runs (23.3%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 48 .341 AVG .328 .432 OBP .400 .582 SLG .574 27 XBH 24 11 HR 13 31 RBI 30 31/33 K/BB 25/21 26 SB 25

Angels Pitching Rankings