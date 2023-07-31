Japan vs. Spain: Women’s World Cup Group C Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 31
In each team's third matchup in Group C action at the 2023 Women's World Cup, Spain (6 points) and Japan (6 points) square off on Monday, July 31 at 3:00 AM ET.
For this group-stage match, Spain is -121 to win and Japan is +341, with the draw at +236. The over/under for this game is 2.5 goals.
Spain vs. Japan Game Info
- Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Time: 3:00 AM ET
- Location: Wellington, New Zealand
- Venue: Westpac Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Total: 2.5
- Spain Moneyline: -121
- Japan Moneyline: +341
Spain vs. Japan World Cup Betting Insights
- These two teams average a combined 7.5 goals per game, five more than this match's over/under.
- Combined, these teams surrender zero goals per game, 2.5 fewer than this match's over/under.
- Spain has been listed as a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this tournament, and went 2-0-0 in those games.
- Spain has played as a moneyline favorite of -121 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they won.
- Japan has not played a game this tournament as an underdog.
- Japan has not entered a game this tournament with longer moneyline odds than +341.
Spain World Cup Stats
Japan World Cup Stats
- In Women's World Cup, Mina Tanaka has one goal (in two matches) and three assists for Japan.
- In Women's World Cup, Jun Endo has one goal (in two matches) and one assist.
- In Women's World Cup action, Hinata Miyazawa has two goals (but no assists).
- In two Women's World Cup matches, Aoba Fujino has posted one goal with one assist.
Spain vs. Japan Recent Performance
- Spain was 6-5-2 in 2022 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +16. This year, its record is 8-0-1 against fellow World Cup squads (+33 goal differential).
- Spain's last game was a win, 5-0 over Zambia, taking 16 shots and outshooting by 12.
- Spain got two of its goals from Hermoso and Redondo, who finished with two each, in that game versus .
- So far this year, Japan is 5-0-3 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +13. In 2022, it went 4-2-3 in such matches (+3 goal differential).
- On July 26 in its most recent match, Japan took down Costa Rica 2-0. Japan outshot Costa Rica 23 to six.
- Fujino and Hikaru Naomoto lifted Japan with a goal apiece.
Spain Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Misa Rodriguez
|24
|1
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Ona Batlle
|24
|2
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Teresa Abilleira Duenas
|23
|3
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Irene Paredes
|32
|4
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Ivana Andres
|29
|5
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Aitana Bonmati
|25
|6
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Irene Guerrero
|26
|7
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Mariona
|27
|8
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Esther Gonzalez
|30
|9
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Jennifer Hermoso
|33
|10
|CF Pachuca (Mexico)
|Alexia Putellas
|29
|11
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Oihane Hernandez
|23
|12
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Enith Salon
|21
|13
|Valencia CF (Spain)
|Laia Codina
|23
|14
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Eva Navarro
|22
|15
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Maria Perez
|21
|16
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Alba Redondo
|26
|17
|Levante UD (Spain)
|Salma Paralluelo
|19
|18
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Olga Carmona
|23
|19
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Rocio Galvez
|26
|20
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Claudia Zornoza Sanchez
|32
|21
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Athenea Del Castillo
|22
|22
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Cata Coll
|22
|23
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
Japan Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Ayaka Yamashita
|27
|1
|INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan)
|Risa Shimizu
|27
|2
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Moeka Minami
|24
|3
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Saki Kumagai
|32
|4
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Shiori Miyake
|27
|5
|INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan)
|Hina Sugita
|26
|6
|Portland Thorns FC (United States)
|Hinata Miyazawa
|23
|7
|Mynavi Sendai Ladies (Japan)
|Hikaru Naomoto
|29
|8
|Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
|Riko Ueki
|24
|9
|Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan)
|Fuka Nagano
|24
|10
|Liverpool LFC (England)
|Mina Tanaka
|29
|11
|INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan)
|Hana Takahashi
|23
|12
|Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
|Jun Endo
|23
|13
|Angel City FC (United States)
|Yui Hasegawa
|26
|14
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Aoba Fujino
|19
|15
|Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan)
|Honoka Hayashi
|25
|16
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Kiko Seike
|26
|17
|Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
|Momoko Tanaka
|23
|18
|Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan)
|Miyabi Moriya
|26
|19
|INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan)
|Maika Hamano
|19
|20
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
|Chika Hirao
|26
|21
|Albirex Niigata (Japan)
|Remina Chiba
|24
|22
|JEF United Ichihara Chiba (Japan)
|Rion Ishikawa
|20
|23
|Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
