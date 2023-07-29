The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.111 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .232 with 10 doubles, 19 home runs and 32 walks.

In 53 of 85 games this season (62.4%) Ozuna has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (18.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Ozuna has driven in a run in 28 games this year (32.9%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (14.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33 of 85 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 39 .245 AVG .217 .319 OBP .289 .472 SLG .427 17 XBH 12 10 HR 9 23 RBI 21 43/18 K/BB 38/14 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings