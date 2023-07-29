Hideki Matsuyama will be among those at the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities from July 27-30.

Looking to place a wager on Matsuyama at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Hideki Matsuyama Insights

Matsuyama has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Matsuyama has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In his past five events, Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 three times.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Matsuyama has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 23 -6 279 0 18 1 2 $4.4M

3M Open Insights and Stats

Matsuyama has one top-10 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been seventh.

Matsuyama has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

The par-71 course measures 7,431 yards this week, 414 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Twin Cities, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Courses that Matsuyama has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,368 yards, 63 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard TPC Twin Cities this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Matsuyama's Last Time Out

Matsuyama was in the 81st percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 88th percentile on par 4s at The Open Championship, averaging 4.00 strokes on those 44 holes.

Matsuyama shot better than 36% of the golfers at The Open Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Matsuyama fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Matsuyama did not have a bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.3).

Matsuyama's six birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the tournament average (3.4).

In that last tournament, Matsuyama carded a bogey or worse on five of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.1).

Matsuyama ended The Open Championship recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at The Open Championship, Matsuyama recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.2.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

