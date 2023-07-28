Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sean Murphy, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, July 28 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .282 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 62.2% of his games this year (46 of 74), Murphy has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (25.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 21.6% of his games in 2023 (16 of 74), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has had at least one RBI in 39.2% of his games this year (29 of 74), with two or more RBI 15 times (20.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 44.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (13.5%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|36
|.299
|AVG
|.264
|.382
|OBP
|.378
|.555
|SLG
|.536
|19
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|29
|38/15
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Brewers rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (124 total, 1.2 per game).
- Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 3.86 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
