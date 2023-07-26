Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Currently the Tennessee Titans are 19th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.
Watch the Titans this season on Fubo!
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +325
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Looking to place a futures bet on the Titans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee put together an 8-6-0 ATS record last year.
- The Titans and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last season.
- Tennessee ranked third-worst in total offense (296.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 23rd with 351.6 yards allowed per game.
- The Titans had three wins at home last season and four on the road.
- When favored last season Tennessee picked up just two victories (2-3). As the underdog the Titans posted a record of 4-5.
- The Titans were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC South.
Titans Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns.
- In addition, Henry had 33 catches for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.
- In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.
- In addition, Tannehill ran for 98 yards and two TDs.
- In the Cardinals' passing game a season ago, DeAndre Hopkins scored three TDs, catching 64 balls for 717 yards (79.7 per game).
- In the passing game with the Texans, Chris Moore scored two TDs, catching 48 balls for 548 yards (34.3 per game).
- Kevin Byard collected four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games last year.
Bet on Titans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|3
|September 24
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|4
|October 1
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|8
|October 29
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 2
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 19
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 26
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 11
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|15
|December 17
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 24
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
Odds are current as of July 26 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.