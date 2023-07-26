The Boston Red Sox will look to Triston Casas for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, in the final game of a two-game series at Fenway Park.

Braves vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 187 home runs in total.

Atlanta has an MLB-leading .490 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .267 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (551 total).

The Braves rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .337.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.

Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).

The Braves average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.272).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season. He is 11-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

Strider has 11 quality starts this year.

Strider will try to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home Spencer Strider Zac Gallen 7/21/2023 Brewers W 6-4 Away Mike Soroka Freddy Peralta 7/22/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Allan Winans Adrian Houser 7/23/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/25/2023 Red Sox L 7-1 Away Charlie Morton John Schreiber 7/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Spencer Strider Brayan Bello 7/28/2023 Brewers - Home Mike Soroka Adrian Houser 7/29/2023 Brewers - Home - Julio Teheran 7/30/2023 Brewers - Home Bryce Elder Colin Rea 7/31/2023 Angels - Home Charlie Morton Griffin Canning 8/1/2023 Angels - Home Spencer Strider Patrick Sandoval

