The Atlanta Braves (64-34) visit the Boston Red Sox (53-47) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday, a game featuring two of MLB's most consistent hitters. Ronald Acuna Jr. has an average of .332 (second in league) for the Braves, and Masataka Yoshida ranks fifth at .315 for the Red Sox.

The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (10-7) for the Braves and Brayan Bello (7-6) for the Red Sox.

Braves vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

The Braves will hand the ball to Morton (10-7) for his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with an ERA of 3.36, a 2.59 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.368.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Morton has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Charlie Morton vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox have scored 504 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB. They are batting .265 for the campaign with 111 home runs, 19th in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Red Sox to go 5-for-21 with a double, a home run and two RBI in six innings this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .248 against him.

Bello heads into this matchup with nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Bello has put together 12 starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his outings.

Brayan Bello vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has the best slugging percentage (.492) and ranks first in home runs hit (187) in all of MLB. They have a collective .267 batting average, and are sixth in the league with 895 total hits and third in MLB play scoring 550 runs.

Head-to-head against the Braves this season, Bello has thrown six innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits while striking out five.

