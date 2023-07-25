Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Red Sox on July 25, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Justin Turner and others on the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox before their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday at Fenway Park.
Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Morton Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Charlie Morton (10-7) for his 20th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start eight times in 19 starts this season.
- Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
- In 19 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 39-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 17th, 1.368 WHIP ranks 51st, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th.
Morton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 19
|5.2
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 14
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Rays
|Jul. 7
|6.1
|4
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 1
|5.2
|4
|0
|0
|5
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 25
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|7
|3
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 131 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 49 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen 46 bases.
- He has a slash line of .332/.409/.577 so far this season.
- Acuna hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double and a walk.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Brewers
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Brewers
|Jul. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 95 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs, 60 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .253/.360/.571 so far this year.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 20
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Turner Stats
- Turner has 23 doubles, 16 home runs, 36 walks and 64 RBI (105 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He has a .286/.355/.480 slash line on the season.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 23
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 95 hits with 22 doubles, 24 home runs, 34 walks and 74 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .262/.332/.522 so far this season.
- Devers takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, two home runs, two walks and two RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
