Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take on the Boston Red Sox and starter Brayan Bello on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Braves (-145). The total is 10.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -145 +120 10.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 4-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have compiled a 56-29 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 65.9% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Atlanta has gone 46-20 (69.7%).

The Braves have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta has played in 98 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-43-3).

The Braves have collected an 8-8-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-19 32-15 23-11 41-23 51-29 13-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.