The field is getting smaller at the Ladies Open Lausanne, with Clara Burel in a quarterfinal against Ana Bogdan. Burel's odds are +650 to take home the trophy from Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne.

Burel at the 2023 Ladies Open Lausanne

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 23-30

July 23-30 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Burel's Next Match

Burel will face Bogdan in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 28 at 11:30 AM ET, after beating Emma Navarro in the last round 6-3, 6-2.

Burel is listed at +110 to win her next match versus Bogdan.

Burel Stats

Burel is coming off a 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 53-ranked Navarro in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Burel is 18-11 over the past 12 months and is still looking for her first tournament title.

Burel has a record of 7-5 on clay over the last 12 months.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Burel has played 29 matches and 23.3 games per match.

In her 12 matches on a clay surface over the past year, Burel has averaged 23.0 games.

Burel has won 40.0% of her return games and 60.9% of her service games over the past 12 months.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Burel has won 56.4% of her games on serve, and 39.3% on return.

