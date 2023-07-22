Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .259 with 17 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 30 walks.
- He ranks 72nd in batting average, 100th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Albies has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has homered in 20.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Albies has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this year (37 of 96), with more than one RBI 19 times (19.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 47.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|45
|.236
|AVG
|.285
|.300
|OBP
|.340
|.451
|SLG
|.558
|19
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|32
|34/16
|K/BB
|27/14
|2
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 3.79 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .296 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.