On Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, the Atlanta Dream (12-9) will look to extend a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Connecticut Sun (16-6), airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dream vs. Sun matchup.

Dream vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Dream Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-1.5) 168.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-1.5) 168.5 -125 -105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sun (-1.5) 168.5 -125 -105 Bet on this game with Tipico

Dream vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Sun have compiled an 11-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Dream have covered 12 times in 20 games with a spread this year.
  • Connecticut is 9-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
  • Atlanta has an ATS record of 8-6 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year.
  • So far this season, 13 out of the Sun's 21 games have gone over the point total.
  • So far this season, 11 out of the Dream's 20 games with an over/under have hit the over.

