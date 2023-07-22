Haiti and England will make their 2023 Women's World Cup debuts in a game starting at 5:30 AM ET on Saturday, July 22.

The moneyline odds for England to win this match are -6857, with the draw at +2100 and Haiti at +5567. Bookmakers have set 5 goals as the over/under for this game.

England vs. Haiti Game Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 5:30 AM ET

5:30 AM ET Location: Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane, Australia Venue: Suncorp Stadium

Suncorp Stadium TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Total: 5

5 England Moneyline: -6857

-6857 Haiti Moneyline: +5567

England Last World Cup Performance

England reached the semifinals of the previous World Cup, in 2019, and was eliminated by Sweden 2-1. Ellen White was its top scorer at the 2019 World Cup with six goals. Also in 2019, Jill Scott had one goal and one assist.

Haiti Last World Cup Performance

Haiti was not among the 24 teams that played in the 2019 World Cup, as it didn't qualify.

England vs. Haiti Recent Performance

England was 9-3-0 in 2022 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 36 goals and conceding seven. This year, its record is 3-1-1 against fellow World Cup squads (seven goals scored, four allowed).

England's last game versus a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squad was a 0-0 draw with Portugal on July 1.

In 2022, Haiti went 0-0-3 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -12. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 0-0-3 (-4 goal differential).

Haiti's last game versus a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team was a 2-1 loss to South Korea on July 8.

England Roster

Name Age Number Club Mary Earps 30 1 Manchester United WFC (England) Lucy Bronze 31 2 FC Barcelona (Spain) Niamh Charles 24 3 Chelsea FC (England) Keira Walsh 26 4 FC Barcelona (Spain) Alex Greenwood 29 5 Manchester City WFC (England) Millie Bright 29 6 Chelsea FC (England) Lauren James 21 7 Chelsea FC (England) Georgia Stanway 24 8 Bayern Munich (Germany) Rachel Daly 31 9 Aston Villa WFC (England) Ella Toone 23 10 Manchester United WFC (England) Lauren Hemp 22 11 Manchester City WFC (England) Jordan Nobbs 30 12 Aston Villa WFC (England) Hannah Hampton 22 13 Aston Villa WFC (England) Lotte Wubben-Moy 24 14 Arsenal WFC (England) Esme Morgan 22 15 Manchester City WFC (England) Jessica Carter 25 16 Chelsea FC (England) Laura Coombs 32 17 Manchester City WFC (England) Chloe Kelly 25 18 Manchester City WFC (England) Bethany England 29 19 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England) Katie Zelem 27 20 Manchester United WFC (England) Ellie Roebuck 23 21 Manchester City WFC (England) Katie Robinson 20 22 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Alessia Russo 24 23 Manchester United WFC (England)

Haiti Roster

Name Age Number Club Kerly Theus 24 1 - Chelsea Surpris 26 2 - Jennyfer Limage 25 3 - Tabita Joseph 19 4 - Maudeline Moryl 20 5 - Melchie Dumornay 19 6 - Batcheba Louis 26 7 - Danielle Etienne 22 8 - Sherly Jeudy 24 9 - Nerilia Mondesir 24 10 - Roseline Eloissaint 24 11 - Nahomie Ambroise 19 12 - Betina Petit-Frere 19 13 - Estericove Joseph 20 14 - Darlina Joseph 19 15 - Milan Pierre Jerome 21 16 - Shwendesky Joseph 25 17 - Noa Ganthier 20 18 - Dayana Pierre-Louis 19 19 - Kethna Louis 26 20 - Ruthny Mathurin 22 21 - Roselord Borgella 30 22 - Lara-Sophia Larco 20 23 -

