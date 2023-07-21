The Tennessee Titans have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 25th-ranked in the league as of December 31.

Watch the Titans this season on Fubo!

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +325

+325 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Titans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Titans games hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per game. Defensively, it ranked 23rd in the (351.6 yards allowed per game).

Last season the Titans were 3-5 at home and 4-5 away.

Tennessee won only twice as favorites (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.

The Titans were 3-3 in the AFC South and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Titans Impact Players

Derrick Henry rushed for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In the passing game, Henry scored zero touchdowns, with 33 catches for 398 yards.

In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and picked up 98 yards.

DeAndre Hopkins had 64 receptions for 717 yards (79.7 per game) and three touchdowns in nine games a season ago with the Cardinals.

In 16 games played for the Texans, Chris Moore had 48 receptions for 548 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

In 17 games last year, Kevin Byard delivered 106 tackles and four interceptions.

Bet on Titans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints - +4000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2800 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3500 4 October 1 Bengals - +900 5 October 8 @ Colts - +10000 6 October 15 Ravens - +2000 8 October 29 Falcons - +6600 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +15000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +8000 13 December 3 Colts - +10000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2000 15 December 17 Texans - +15000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +3000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +15000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

Odds are current as of July 21 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.