Noma Noha Akugue's run in the Hamburg in Hamburg, Germany has reached the quarterfinals, where she will face Martina Trevisan. Noha Akugue is +2000 to win at MatchMaker Sports Gmbh.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Hamburg and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Noha Akugue at the 2023 Hamburg

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 21-29

July 21-29 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Noha Akugue's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, July 27 (at 9:00 AM ET), Noha Akugue will meet Trevisan, after getting past Storm Sanders 0-6, 7-6, 6-4 in the previous round.

Noha Akugue has current moneyline odds of +290 to win her next matchup versus Trevisan. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Noha Akugue? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Noha Akugue Stats

Noha Akugue defeated No. 154-ranked Sanders 0-6, 7-6, 6-4 on Wednesday to make the .

Noha Akugue is 5-5 over the past year, with zero tournament titles.

Noha Akugue is 3-2 on clay over the past year, with zero tournament victories.

Noha Akugue, over the past year, has played 10 matches across all court types, and 21.8 games per match.

In her five matches on a clay surface over the past year, Noha Akugue has averaged 25.0 games.

Over the past 12 months, Noha Akugue has won 64.5% of her service games, and she has won 29.7% of her return games.

On clay over the past year, Noha Akugue has claimed 63.5% of her service games and 35.8% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.