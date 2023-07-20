As of December 31 the Tennessee Titans' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +325

+325 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

A total of five Titans games last season went over the point total.

While Tennessee ranked 23rd in total defense with 351.6 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly worse on offense, ranking third-worst (296.8 yards per game).

The Titans collected three wins at home last year and four on the road.

Tennessee won just twice when favored (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.

The Titans were 3-3 in the AFC South and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Titans Impact Players

Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Also, Henry had 33 catches for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

In addition, Tannehill ran for 98 yards and two TDs.

In the Cardinals' passing game a season ago, DeAndre Hopkins scored three TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 717 yards (79.7 per game).

In the passing game with the Texans, Chris Moore scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 548 yards (34.3 per game).

On defense last year, Kevin Byard helped lead the charge with four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints - +4000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2800 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3500 4 October 1 Bengals - +900 5 October 8 @ Colts - +10000 6 October 15 Ravens - +2000 8 October 29 Falcons - +6600 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +15000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +8000 13 December 3 Colts - +10000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2000 15 December 17 Texans - +15000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +3000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +15000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

