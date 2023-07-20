The Atlanta Dream (12-8) will try to extend a seven-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Connecticut Sun (15-5) on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. It airs at 11:30 AM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE.

The matchup has no set line.

Dream vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Dream vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 87 Dream 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-14.4)

Connecticut (-14.4) Computer Predicted Total: 160.5

Dream vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta is 12-6-0 against the spread this season.

Out of Atlanta's 19 games so far this year, 11 have hit the over.

Dream Performance Insights

In 2023, the Dream are third-best in the WNBA offensively (86.4 points scored per game) and ranked ninth on defense (85.7 points allowed).

Atlanta is the second-best squad in the league in rebounds per game (37.2) but second-worst in rebounds allowed (35.9).

The Dream are the second-worst squad in the WNBA in turnovers per game (14.5) and sixth in turnovers forced (13.2).

At 7.1 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36% from downtown, the Dream are sixth and fourth in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, the Dream are sixth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.3. They are third-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 32.6%.

Atlanta attempts 71.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 28.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 77.1% of Atlanta's baskets are 2-pointers, and 22.9% are 3-pointers.

