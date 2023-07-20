Ronald Acuna Jr. and Corbin Carroll are the hottest hitters on the Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks, who meet on Thursday at Truist Park, at 12:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +155. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -190 +155 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 1-1-0 against the spread.

Read More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been the moneyline favorite 81 total times this season. They've gone 53-28 in those games.

Atlanta has gone 24-8 (winning 75% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 65.5%.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 50 times this season for a 50-41-3 record against the over/under.

The Braves have collected an 8-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-19 30-14 21-11 40-22 48-28 13-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.