Thursday's WNBA slate includes the Connecticut Sun (15-6) in a home matchup with Cheyenne Parker and the Atlanta Dream (12-8) at Mohegan Sun Arena. The opening tip is at 11:30 AM ET.

Connecticut suffered defeat by a final score of 72-66 in its last game against Phoenix. Leading the way on offense for the Sun was DeWanna Bonner, who ended the game with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Alyssa Thomas posted 11 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. With Rhyne Howard leading the team with 21 points and seven assists, Atlanta ended up winning against Minnesota 82-73 in their last game.

Sun vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-275 to win)

Sun (-275 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+220 to win)

Dream (+220 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-6.5)

Sun (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 167.5

167.5 When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Dream Season Stats

The Dream are the third-best team in the WNBA in points scored (86.4 per game) but second-worst in points conceded (85.7).

In 2023, Atlanta is second-best in the league in rebounds (37.2 per game) but second-worst in rebounds allowed (35.9).

The Dream are sixth in the league in assists (19.3 per game) in 2023.

In 2023, Atlanta is second-worst in the WNBA in turnovers committed (14.5 per game) and sixth in turnovers forced (13.2).

The Dream make 7.1 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.0% from beyond the arc, ranking sixth and fourth, respectively, in the WNBA.

Defensively, Atlanta is fifth in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.3. It is third-best in 3-point percentage conceded at 32.6%.

Dream Home/Away Splits

The Dream average 87.0 points per game at home, 1.2 more than on the road (85.8). Defensively they concede 87.3 per game, 3.2 more than away (84.1).

At home, Atlanta pulls down 36.7 rebounds per game, 1.0 fewer than away (37.7). It allows 36.7 rebounds per game at home, 1.6 more than on the road (35.1).

This season the Dream are collecting fewer assists at home (18.3 per game) than on the road (20.3).

Atlanta commits more turnovers per game at home (14.9) than on the road (14.0), but it also forces more at home (13.2) than away (13.1).

This season the Dream are sinking more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (6.6). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.7%) than on the road (33.3%).

This year Atlanta is allowing more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (6.7). And it concedes a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than away (30.6%).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Dream have won seven out of the 13 games, or 53.8%, in which they've been the underdog.

This season, the Dream have won two of their four games when they're the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.

Against the spread, Atlanta is 12-6-0 this season.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more, Atlanta is 3-2 against the spread.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the Dream.

