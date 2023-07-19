On Wednesday, Orlando Arcia (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .293 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Arcia has picked up a hit in 47 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (11.1%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia has had an RBI in 22 games this year (30.6%), including nine multi-RBI outings (12.5%).

In 37.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (13.9%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 32 .309 AVG .275 .368 OBP .320 .468 SLG .392 12 XBH 8 5 HR 3 20 RBI 11 30/12 K/BB 23/8 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings