Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Diamondbacks on July 19, 2023
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Corbin Carroll are among the players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks play at Truist Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:20 PM ET).
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSO
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Morton Stats
- The Braves will send Charlie Morton (10-6) to the mound for his 19th start this season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Morton has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 39-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 16th, 1.356 WHIP ranks 54th, and 10.0 K/9 ranks 16th.
Morton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 14
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Rays
|Jul. 7
|6.1
|4
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 1
|5.2
|4
|0
|0
|5
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 25
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|7
|3
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 18
|5.0
|5
|5
|3
|8
|3
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 48 walks and 58 RBI (125 total hits). He's also stolen 44 bases.
- He has a .334/.414/.591 slash line on the year.
- Acuna will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two home runs, four walks and three RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 18
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 16
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 15
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|9
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 14
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rays
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 92 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs, 56 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .256/.360/.568 on the year.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 18
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 15
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 20 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 32 walks and 50 RBI (94 total hits). He's also swiped 28 bases.
- He has a slash line of .289/.364/.542 so far this season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jul. 18
|2-for-5
|3
|0
|2
|4
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 90 hits with 27 doubles, 20 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashed .262/.333/.515 so far this year.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jul. 18
|3-for-5
|3
|2
|5
|9
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 9
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
