The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (hitting .233 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .268 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 34 walks.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 74th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Riley has had a hit in 63 of 93 games this season (67.7%), including multiple hits 29 times (31.2%).

In 16 games this season, he has hit a home run (17.2%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).

Riley has driven home a run in 34 games this season (36.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least once 47 times this season (50.5%), including 13 games with multiple runs (14.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 44 .298 AVG .236 .360 OBP .302 .508 SLG .416 22 XBH 14 9 HR 9 29 RBI 25 50/18 K/BB 48/16 1 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings