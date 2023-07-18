Tuesday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (57-36) versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (54-39) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Orioles. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on July 18.

The probable starters are Tyler Wells (7-4) for the Orioles and Michael Grove (1-2) for the Dodgers.

Orioles vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: TBS

Orioles vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Orioles 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Orioles vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Orioles Performance Insights

The Orioles have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Baltimore and its opponents are 6-2-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Orioles have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Orioles have won 33 out of the 45 games, or 73.3%, in which they've been favored.

Baltimore has entered 35 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 26-9 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Orioles have a 55.6% chance to win.

Baltimore is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 462 total runs this season.

The Orioles' 4.16 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Dodgers have not covered the spread in any of their most recent 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Dodgers have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (50%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a win-loss record of 4-3 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Los Angeles is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.5 runs per game (512 total).

The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.39) in the majors this season.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 9 @ Twins W 15-2 Kyle Gibson vs Joe Ryan July 14 Marlins W 5-2 Dean Kremer vs Sandy Alcantara July 15 Marlins W 6-5 Kyle Gibson vs Braxton Garrett July 16 Marlins W 5-4 Kyle Bradish vs Steven Okert July 17 Dodgers L 6-4 Grayson Rodriguez vs Emmet Sheehan July 18 Dodgers - Tyler Wells vs Michael Grove July 19 Dodgers - Dean Kremer vs Julio Urías July 20 @ Rays - Kyle Gibson vs Tyler Glasnow July 21 @ Rays - Kyle Bradish vs Zach Eflin July 22 @ Rays - Grayson Rodriguez vs Shane McClanahan July 23 @ Rays - Tyler Wells vs Taj Bradley

Dodgers Schedule