Sam Hilliard Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Sam Hilliard returns to action for the Atlanta Braves versus Dylan Cease and the Chicago White SoxJuly 16 at 1:35 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since May 23, when he went 0-for-3 against the Dodgers.
Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Sam Hilliard At The Plate
- Hilliard is batting .246 with five doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- In 12 of 26 games this year (46.2%) Hilliard has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (19.2%).
- In 26 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Hilliard has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight of 26 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|9
|.240
|AVG
|.263
|.269
|OBP
|.391
|.460
|SLG
|.421
|7
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|1
|23/2
|K/BB
|9/4
|2
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.60).
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday, July 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.30), 50th in WHIP (1.344), and eighth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
