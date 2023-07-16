The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.359 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the White Sox.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 18 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 54 walks while batting .259.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Olson is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Olson has gotten a hit in 60 of 91 games this year (65.9%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (26.4%).

In 28.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has picked up an RBI in 45.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 22.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 51 games this year (56.0%), including 18 multi-run games (19.8%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .276 AVG .240 .368 OBP .353 .619 SLG .532 29 XBH 21 16 HR 14 41 RBI 35 52/25 K/BB 58/29 1 SB 0

