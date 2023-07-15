Rory McIlroy will compete at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom at The Renaissance Club, taking place from July 13-16.

Looking to bet on McIlroy at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Rory McIlroy Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, McIlroy has finished better than par on 15 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 18 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in six of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day eight times.

McIlroy has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in 10 of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 15 times.

In his past five events, McIlroy has one top-five finish and five top-10 finishes.

McIlroy has finished with a score better than the tournament average in each of his past five appearances, including three finishes within five strokes of the leader.

McIlroy enters this week with five straight top-10 placements.

McIlroy will try to prolong his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 12 -10 275 2 13 5 10 $27.8M

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

McIlroy has one top-five finish in his past two appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 12th.

McIlroy made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

The par-70 course measures 7,237 yards this week, 223 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +2.

The courses that McIlroy has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,369 yards, while The Renaissance Club will be at 7,237 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +2.

McIlroy's Last Time Out

McIlroy was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 57th percentile of the field.

His 3.67-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was strong, putting him in the 97th percentile of the field.

McIlroy was better than just 25% of the field at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.55.

McIlroy recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the tournament average was 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, McIlroy recorded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.7).

McIlroy recorded more birdies or better (19) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

At that most recent competition, McIlroy's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

McIlroy finished the Travelers Championship carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, McIlroy recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.6.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards McIlroy Odds to Win: +800

