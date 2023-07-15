Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, July 15 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Discover More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has 119 hits and an OBP of .408 to go with a slugging percentage of .577. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- In 70 of 90 games this season (77.8%) Acuna has picked up a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (41.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 22.2% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his plate appearances.
- Acuna has driven in a run in 36 games this season (40.0%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 56 games this year, with multiple runs 20 times.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.316
|AVG
|.341
|.411
|OBP
|.406
|.542
|SLG
|.611
|23
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|13
|25
|RBI
|30
|28/28
|K/BB
|21/18
|21
|SB
|21
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 126 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The White Sox are sending Lynn (5-8) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 5-8 with a 6.03 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday, July 6 against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (6.03), 53rd in WHIP (1.417), and sixth in K/9 (11.1).
