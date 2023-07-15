When the Atlanta Braves (61-29) and Chicago White Sox (38-55) match up at Truist Park on Saturday, July 15, Spencer Strider will get the nod for the Braves, while the White Sox will send Lance Lynn to the hill. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -300, while the underdog White Sox have +240 odds to play spoiler. Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at +100 odds). An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Braves vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (11-2, 3.53 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (5-8, 6.03 ERA)

Braves vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 53 out of the 77 games, or 68.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 7-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (32.7%) in those games.

The White Sox have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Olson 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-105) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+125) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+150)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +350 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.