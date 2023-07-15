For lifelong auto racing fans, the more races you get to see, the better. That's why we've compiled the list below, which shows you how to watch or live stream every ARCA Menards Series, Formula E, NASCAR Cup Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series event that's airing on Fubo on Saturday, July 15.

Watch even more auto racing action with ESPN+!

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch Formula E: Round 13: Rome - Race

Series: Formula E

Formula E Game Time: 8:30 AM ET

8:30 AM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Cup Series: Crayon 301 - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Ambetter Health 200

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch ARCA Menards Series: Iowa

Series: ARCA Menards Series

ARCA Menards Series Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with racing action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!